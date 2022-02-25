Genus plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30 (LON:GNS)

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 3,160 ($42.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,880.75 ($39.18) and a one year high of GBX 6,310 ($85.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,096.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,013.85.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($78.06) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($75.27).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

