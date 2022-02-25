Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,965 shares of company stock worth $13,070,820. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

