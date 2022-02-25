Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $270,000.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.