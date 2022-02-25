Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

