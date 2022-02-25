Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,220 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

BTAI opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

