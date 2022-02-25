Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

