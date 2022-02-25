Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Acquires 13,982 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
