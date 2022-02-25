Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Acquires 13,982 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

