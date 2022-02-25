Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

