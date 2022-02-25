Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.