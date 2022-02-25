Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by 474.9% over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Gerdau stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,779,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gerdau by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,110 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

