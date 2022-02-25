GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $18.10

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $17.40. GH Research shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 553 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHRS. lifted their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Get GH Research alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.