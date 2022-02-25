Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

