Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 548,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,114. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

