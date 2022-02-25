Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.00) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.00) for the year.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

