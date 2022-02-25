Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
