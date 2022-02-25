Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Earnings History for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

