Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.