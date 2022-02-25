Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 49,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

