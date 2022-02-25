Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $73.75 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

