Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,322,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

NYSE GL opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

