Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,695 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

