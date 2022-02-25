Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Raised to $9.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 252,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

