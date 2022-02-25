Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $28.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golar LNG by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

