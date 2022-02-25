Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $28.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.41.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
