Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 7906336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.73%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.