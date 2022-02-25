Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,412,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.