Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,890 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Audacy were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Audacy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

