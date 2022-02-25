Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.