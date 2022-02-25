Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

