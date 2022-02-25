Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,804,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

