Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 15.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,077,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,413,000 after buying an additional 101,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

