Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 68.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Graco by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

GGG stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

