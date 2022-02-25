Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gran Tierra Energy traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 582397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

