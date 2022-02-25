Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GTE opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

