Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gray Television updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.
GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.