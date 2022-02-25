Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GRBK. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 543,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

