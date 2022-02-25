Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.90

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.90 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.77). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.78), with a volume of 1,277,007 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.18).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £688.20 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($55,271.15).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

