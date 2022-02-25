Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $458.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.