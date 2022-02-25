Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

