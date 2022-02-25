Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUI opened at $22.88 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

