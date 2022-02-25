Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PDCO opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

