Guggenheim Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

