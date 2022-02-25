Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 4,900 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,579,000 after acquiring an additional 186,936 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $42.03. 173,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,753. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

