Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 906 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $3,021.27. 67,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,322.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
