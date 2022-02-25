Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 906 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $3,021.27. 67,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,322.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.