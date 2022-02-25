Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 8,020 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NetEase by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

