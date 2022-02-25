Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Comcast by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 947,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. 554,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,213,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.