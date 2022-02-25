Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.