Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.13 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. 87,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,524. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

