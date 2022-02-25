Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $564.53. 9,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

