Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,287,363. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

