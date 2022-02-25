GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 727,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

