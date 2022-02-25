Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $307.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

