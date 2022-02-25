Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $472,000 Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $291.50 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $307.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

