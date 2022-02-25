Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

